Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Barrington Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CCRN opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Articles

