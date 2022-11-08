Crypto.com Coin Price Up 0% This Week (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00017944 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $117.19 million and approximately $113,621.00 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003447 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000317 BTC.
Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile
Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.
