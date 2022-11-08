CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,884 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 172,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 158,195 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 78,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 386,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,642,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

