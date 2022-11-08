CVR Energy, Inc. Announces None Dividend of $1.40 (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CVR Energy has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CVR Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

