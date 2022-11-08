CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 8th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $844,174.00 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberDragon Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.85 or 0.00552066 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.60 or 0.28756204 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberDragon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberDragon Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.