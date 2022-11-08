Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.37 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.93 billion-$8.93 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 0.1 %

DSNKY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. 44,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. Daiichi Sankyo has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

Featured Articles

