Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s current price.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

PLAY stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $398,772.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 564,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,152.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 400,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 322,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $13,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

