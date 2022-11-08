Dawn Protocol Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $46.97 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00564802 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,409.64 or 0.29419603 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.