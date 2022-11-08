DEI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, DEI has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $26,168.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00310877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001226 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003754 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.