Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.
Delek US Stock Performance
Shares of DK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 1,587,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
