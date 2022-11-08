Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of DK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.43. 1,587,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Delek US by 168.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 255,538 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Delek US by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 99,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

