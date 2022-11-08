Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

A number of research firms have commented on DB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.00) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

NYSE DB opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

DB Group Services (UK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Featured Stories

