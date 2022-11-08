Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $8.60.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
