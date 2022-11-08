Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

