Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Price Performance

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $8.60.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.