DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.19. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in DHT by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP increased its stake in DHT by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

