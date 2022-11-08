Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $83.40 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market cap of $83.40 million and $4.19 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Financial Exchange alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official message board is difxio.medium.com.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Financial Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Financial Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.