Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $981,030.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,427,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $781,560.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $575,750.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. 715,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.15. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.67.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

