Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRPRF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DRPRF stock opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

