Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTC DRPRF opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $105.85.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Company Profile

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

