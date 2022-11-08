Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Down 6.2%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.07 and last traded at $48.07. Approximately 34 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $597.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 104.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

