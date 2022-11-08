Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26 on December 5th

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.30) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 932 ($10.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,453 ($16.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,125.90.
In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($285,988.35).
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
