Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 26 on December 5th

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.30) per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 932 ($10.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.59. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 659.50 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,453 ($16.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 779.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,125.90.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Dunelm Group

In related news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 748 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £248,380.88 ($285,988.35).

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dunelm Group

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($12.67) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,230 ($14.16) to GBX 1,130 ($13.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($13.82) to GBX 1,130 ($13.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,212 ($13.96).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.