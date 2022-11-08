DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of DXPE opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.01. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
About DXP Enterprises
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
