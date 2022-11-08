DXP Enterprises (DXPE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.81 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DXPE opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $557.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 2.01. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

