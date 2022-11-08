Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Dye & Durham stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 726. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.