EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $206.04 Million

EAC (EAC) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $206.04 million and $42,285.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00312639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00022777 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017964 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.74984881 USD and is up 53.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $40,978.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.