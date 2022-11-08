Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

