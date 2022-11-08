Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.62.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
