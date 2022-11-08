EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 9,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 215,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 89,595 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 257,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.25.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

