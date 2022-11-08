EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,964,000 after purchasing an additional 871,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

