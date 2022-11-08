EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $364.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.59 and its 200-day moving average is $315.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,368 shares of company stock worth $170,988,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

