EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.1% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 17.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,463.79.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $31.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,865.39. 6,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,073. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,801.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,936.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.