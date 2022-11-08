EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 1,578 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 106,479 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 28,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 294,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 422,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718,812. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $298.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.