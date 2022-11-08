EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 25 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.4% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.67.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $488.70. 16,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,774. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $427.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $491.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

