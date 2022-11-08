EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 900 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 3,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,836. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

