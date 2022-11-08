EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Trims Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,007. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

