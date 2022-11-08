eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. eCash has a market capitalization of $632.84 million and approximately $23.10 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,552.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.58 or 0.00552970 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00225998 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00062815 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About eCash
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,220,223,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.