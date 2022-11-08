eCash (XEC) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 8th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $693.57 million and approximately $15.41 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eCash has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,728.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00572364 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00227611 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065500 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,219,848,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.