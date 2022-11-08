Edgecoin Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $215.48 million and approximately $57.66 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.93 or 0.00588203 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,038.40 or 0.30638541 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,424,488 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edgecoinpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

