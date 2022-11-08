Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.28.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

