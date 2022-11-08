Efforce (WOZX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $494,277.00

Efforce (WOZX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and approximately $494,277.00 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce launched on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efforce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efforce using one of the exchanges listed above.

