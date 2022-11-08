Elastos Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $384,235.00 (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00006767 BTC on exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.30 million and $384,235.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

