Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Elevation Oncology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.86.
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology Company Profile
Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.
