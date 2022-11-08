Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELEV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Elevation Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Elevation Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 917.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 968.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

