Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,368 shares of company stock worth $170,988,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.