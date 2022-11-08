Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 2.1%

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.63 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.05). Approximately 643,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,389,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.05).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Emmerson Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.09. The firm has a market cap of £47.17 million and a P/E ratio of -15.50.
About Emmerson
Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.