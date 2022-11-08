Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Enstar Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. 26,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,198. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.05.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

