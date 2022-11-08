Entergy Co. (ETR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Entergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Entergy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.53.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

