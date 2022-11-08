Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $294-$296 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $305.91 million. Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,383. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $85.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

