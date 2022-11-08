Enzyme Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.06 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for $20.84 or 0.00113318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $42.48 million and $9.06 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00561318 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.88 or 0.29248843 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.