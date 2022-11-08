EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker Sells 1,995 Shares

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.26. 3,964,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,136. The company has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.