Ergo Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00010048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $115.50 million and $1.93 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,539.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00306154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00115391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00734342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00552822 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00224175 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,004,231 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

