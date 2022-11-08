Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Up 9.1%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.03. 1,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 71,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Ero Copper to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

