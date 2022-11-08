EscoinToken (ELG) One Day Volume Hits $2.00 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $160.55 million and $2.00 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EscoinToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00016142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

