Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.78. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

