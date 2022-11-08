Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.00 million-$116.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.18 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 57,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $3,509,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.